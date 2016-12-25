Baguio Midland Courier

MISA DE GALLO -- Christian faithful join millions worldwide in attending dawn masses, a religious practice that dates back to the olden times, in various churches like the Baguio Cathedral. A Filipino prelate has reminded the faithful that completing the nine-day dawn masses from Dec. 16 to 24 aims to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and spiritually prepare Catholics for the celebration of Christmas Day, not for their wishes to be granted.

-- Harley Palangchao