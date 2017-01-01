Baguio Midland Courier

RAZED -- The ruins of houses and establishments razed by a fire on the night of Dec. 22, 2016 in Poblacion, Mankayan, Benguet was photographed by social worker Rojohn Onangey the morning after the fire that displaced more than 300 individuals. Any form of assistance, especially cash and construction materials, will be greatly appreciated by the victims, including Rojohn’s family, and individuals to get back on their feet. The cause of fire has yet to be released by investigators.