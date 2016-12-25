Baguio Midland Courier

Issue of December 25, 2016
     

NEWS
City
Region
Abra
Benguet
Ifugao
Kalinga
Mt. Province
Environment
Health
Life
Business
Sports
 
OPINION
Editorial
Baguio Heritage Foundation
Charivaried
Circumstantially Factual
City Council
Ethnos Ibaloi
G-String
Labor Frontier
Opposite Connection
Overview
Turo-Tour
Commentary
 
OTHER SECTIONS
Week's Mail
Speaking Out
Animated Me
True or False
Snapshots
OpEd Cartoon
Plus Juan
Obituaries
2016
Panagbenga Flower Festival
 
Other Links:


Church heads renew opposition to e-bingo

Leaders of the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group has asked Mayor Mauricio Domogan not to grant new or renew mayor’s permits for the operation of an e-bingo in Baguio.

MISA DE GALLO -- Christian faithful join millions worldwide in attending dawn masses, a religious practice that dates back to the olden times, in various churches like the Baguio Cathedral. A Filipino prelate has reminded the faithful that completing the nine-day dawn masses from Dec. 16 to 24 aims to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and spiritually prepare Catholics for the celebration of Christmas Day, not for their wishes to be granted.
-- Harley Palangchao
DRRMC chief is Dangal ng Bayan awardee
COA records operational flaws in annual Panagbenga Festival

The city council will invite members of the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) anew to its Jan. 9, 2017 session to shed light on the Commission on Audit observations on the operation of the Panagbenga Festival.

The town of Tublay in Benguet has gained another leaf to its merited laurels when its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Abner Lawangen was conferred the Dangal ng Bayan award by President Rodrigo Duterte in  Malacañang, recently.
City to demolish 314 houses at Dairy Farm

It’s time to go.
The sheriff of Branch 2 Municipal Trial Court in Cities has issued a notice to vacate against claimants of the Baguio Animal Industry or popularly known as the Baguio Dairy Farm.
 
Police get lead in slay of 16-year-old student

The Baguio City Police Office is tracking one of the possible suspects in the brutal killing of a 16-year-old student of Pines City National High School.
 
City
MODEL OFFICE -- City Social Welfare and Development Officer Betty Fangasan and her staff present to Mayor Mauricio Domogan, Rep. Mark Go, and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog the trophy signed by DSWD-CAR Dir. Janet P.  Armas, which they received as the Model Local Social Welfare and Development Office in the Cordillera during the Maagap at Mapagkalingang Serbisyo Awards last Dec. 1.
-- Bong Cayabyab
DENR readies development plan for BIBAK property
Council defers 60–day odd–even scheme trial pending info drive
Buildings that have not restored parking spaces ordered closed
Brgys urged to report structures w/o permits
PRA hopes more retirees in PHL
Region
CHAMPIONING AUTONOMY -- Cordillera officials got the support of Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza in line with the region’s quest for an autonomous region in the northern highlands when the Cordillera Regional Development Council and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process convened a meeting in Manila on Nov. 28. -- Ofelia Empian
DepEd Cordillera honors best offices, schools, employees
Philex firm in fostering public opinion on responsible mining
Peace adviser backs CAR self–rule
BFP recognizes bravery and gallantry of CAR fire fighters
PSWDO, PIA talks on women protection
Newly–installed LT police chief to continue war against drugs
54th IB commander calls for support
24 rebels in Kalinga assisted under CLIP
MPDEO construct 4 new buildings in MP
Tadian LGU increases annual aid for brgys
Environment
HOT FOREST PRODUCTS -- Police and environment agency operatives seized P50,000 worth of illegally cut narra flitches and pine lumber from two suspects during an operation in Calanasan, Apayao. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the police have intensified their anti-illegal logging operations in the Cordillera.
-- PRO-Cor photo
Ecological balance a challenge amid agroforestry–based NGP
Hot logs seized in Apayao
Multi–land use plan for City’s Sto Tomas property presented
EMB urges public to avoid use of firecrackers for cleaner air
Ifugao LGU fortifies SWM law application
DENR renews pledge on empowering locals
DTI awards P3M for BuB project in Abra
Tabuk eyes operation of landfill next year
Health
NUTRITION CHAMPIONS -- The local governments of Baguio and Benguet were honored as Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition or CROWN awardees during awards rites at the Philippine International Convention Center, recently. Benguet Gov. Crescensio Pacalso, Baguio City Health Officer Rowena Galpo, and Ryan Mangusan representing Mayor Mauricio Domogan received the award, which is conferred  to a municipality, city or province that has been adjudged by an inter-agency evaluation team as outstanding in the region in the implementation of their nutrition action plans for three consecutive years. -- Contributed photo
BeGH strengthens security in light of kidnapping incident
BCBC, PIA to launch signature drive for free kidney dialysis
Indigent dialysis patients seek help to fund weekly treatment
Abrenian nurse cited best volunteer
DOH reiterates call for ‘Iwas Paputok’
Hospital aid for hospital workers okayed
Abra Health Office intensifies campaign against HIV–AIDS
2nd Abreno Run for Humanity slated
Life
COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EVENT-- The first ever Artisans Weekend held on Dec. 17 and 18 at the Scout Barrio grounds has brought back the real meaning of a community-driven event, as various homegrown craftsmen, businessmen, artists, and volunteers came together in the two-day event filled with activities for the whole family such as kids’ workshops on crafts and storytelling, and yoga and music sessions.
-- Ofelia Empian
Artisans Weekend brings back sense of community
DILG to build office in Tabuk
Rizal to be honored as global hero in 120th year anniversary
City High students take part in fence restoration
Lucky Christmas baby to be chosen in Baguio hospitals
Abra town features Christmas landmarks
Bible Week in LT set on January
Roxas NHS celebrates 7th foundation day
Business
ALL SEASON -- Assorted flower varieties grown in Benguet and nearby provinces do not run out of supplies, as the production level remains stable despite the recent typhoons that hit the localities recently. The application of technology such as green houses ensure better yield. -- HFP
LT farmers partner with Manila–based coffee entreps
Public urged to pay taxes early
Firm offers tips on how to own house, lot
PagIbig to collect payments thru partner agencies in 2017
Dad wants traders of halal products certified
Consumers have until yearend to exchange old bank notes
Sports
OVERALL CHAMPIONS, TOO -- Muay Thai athletes and coaches from Baguio led by Muay Thai Federation Baguio Chapter president Bryan Olod receive the overall champion trophy from Muay Thai Association of the Philippines Chair and president Gen. Lucas Managuelod during last week’s awarding rites of the 2016 Muay Thai National Championships held in Pasig City.
-- Contributed photo
Baguio is overall winner in Muay Thai national tilt
Folayang inspires young athletes in his hometown
Baguio athletes are BP champs
Baguio fighter lone Pinoy in Thailand’s MMA debut
Lakay San Fernando tops 27th Grappler’s Cup in LT
Tindaan dominates workout tourney
 
Baguio Midland Courier
Sunday Race
 
Typhoon Lawin
In Pictures
 
This Week Front Page
December 25, 2016 Issue
This site has been viewed 03401588 times

107th Baguio Charter Day Anniversary Advertisers
Medline International Training Institute
Grab
PLDT
SiTEL
Baguio Country Club
Benguet Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Congressman Mark O. Go
Congressman Ronald M. Cosalan
Department of Agriculture – CAR
Department of Health – CAR
Department of Tourism – CAR
Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan
Philex Mining Corporation
Philippine Veterans Bank
Pines City Colleges
PUGO Adventure
Saint Louis University
Sangguniang Panlungsond
University of Baguio
ABC360
Assumption Medical Diagnostic Center
Baguio Center Mall
Baguio Heart and Lung Diagnostic Center, Inc.
Baguio Water District
Benguet State University
Congressman Maximo B. Dalog
Cordillera Kidney Specialists, Inc.
Curamed Pharmacy
Department of Budget and Management– CAR
Department of Environment and Natural Resources – CAR
Department of Trade and Industry – CAR
Dreamforce Review and Training Center
Fabulo Beauty and Image Salon
Far East Pacific Commercial
Filipino–Japanese Foundation of Northern Luzon, Inc.
GMS Technology
Gov. Bonifacio C. Lacwasan, Jr.
La Funeraria Paz, Inc.
MMS Development Training Center
Mother Earth Deli Basket
Municipality of La Trinidad
Narda’s
New Media Services
NIIT
OWWA – CAR
Philippine Science High School – CAR Campus
Philippines National Police
Rianella Printing Press
The Manor
The Regional Development Council – CAR
Toni Vanilli Enterprise
Toni Vanilli Enterprise
Home | About Us | Editorial Policy | Contact Us  
News | Opinion | Snapshots | Week's Mail | Obituaries  
Copyright © 2007-2015. All Rights Reserved. baguiomidlandcourier.com.ph