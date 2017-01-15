Baguio Midland Courier

NEW SHEPHERD -- Cardinal Antonio Tagle (6th from left-front row), together with Catholic bishops, presents the Most Rev. Victor B. Bendico (center) as the new shepherd of the close to 500,000 Catholic faithful in Baguio and Benguet following an episcopalian ordination and canonical possession rites officiated by the Most Rev. Jose Advincula of Metropolitan Archbishop of Capiz at the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral on Jan. 10. Msgr. Bendico, who succeeded Most. Rev. Carlito Cenzon, waves to the crowd in acknowledgement of the warm welcome he received from people from all walks of life. -- Harley Palangchao