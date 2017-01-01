Baguio Midland Courier

Issue of January 1, 2017
     

Disorderly traffic spoils holiday break in Baguio

Leaders of the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group has asked Mayor Mauricio Domogan not to grant new or renew mayor’s permits for the operation of an e-bingo in Baguio.

RAZED -- The ruins of houses and establishments razed by a fire on the night of Dec. 22, 2016 in Poblacion, Mankayan, Benguet was photographed by social worker Rojohn Onangey the morning after the fire that displaced more than 300 individuals. Any form of assistance, especially cash and construction materials, will be greatly appreciated by the victims, including Rojohn’s family, and individuals to get back on their feet. The cause of fire has yet to be released by investigators.
Fire leaves 350 persons homeless on Christmas
NOMINATIONS 2016
 

A cappella Group of the Year
.....................................Pinopela
 
Abused of the Year
.............................Human rights
 
Academic Book of the Year
.............................Tradition and Transformation: Studies on Cordillera IndigenousCulture by June Brett
 
Acronym of the Year
.............................................EJK
 
Acting Governor of the Year
.................Bonifacio Lacwasan
of Mountain Province
 
Acting Heads of the Year
.........................Police directors
 
 

It would take time before the more than 350 individuals displaced by a fire that gutted 16 structures in Poblacion, Mankayan, Benguet on the night of Dec. 22, 2016 will get back on their feet.
Cordillera has 352,590 poor individuals in 2015

The official count of individuals living below the poverty threshold in the Cordillera in 2015 has been pegged at 352,590, mostly belonging to families with less than P9,000 monthly income.
 
Groups bring joy, hope to BGH patients

Members of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) Advisory Board and their partners reached out to patients confined at the government-owned hospital in an effort to bring them the joy of the Yuletide season.
 
City
PNP AT YOUR SERVICE -- Children have a day full of fun after the Philippine National Police brought its PNP Chief Bato and PO1 Magalang mascots to lead the gift giving activity at the Rose Garden of Burnham Park in Baguio on Dec. 26.  The Police Community Relations Group based in Camp Crame spearheaded the activity. -- PRO-Cor photo
Experimental traffic scheme along Gov Pack Road okayed
TTMC sets window period for water delivery trucks in CBD
City projects in full operation by 2017 w/ priority dev’t tasks
Baguio folks urged to become better
JHMC awards titles to residents
City MIS targets automation of bldg permit application, PACD
Region
ON ALERT -- The New Peoples Army remains on alert as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police expressed support to the suspension of government forces operations until Jan. 3. The NPA has commemorated the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines on Dec. 26, 2016. The National Democratic Front is now in peace talks with the Duterte government to end the longest Maoist-inspired rebellion in Asia. -- HFP
PNP declares ceasefire w/ NPA needs to be followed til Jan 3
Group vows aid in empowering women
DAP runs 1st PPP course for LGUs
China affirms support on war versus drugs
Farmers charged for firing guns
Police officer detained, cases filed in Atok holiday shooting
Environment
SOURCE OF AIR POLLUTION -- The gridlock that lasted for hours in most parts of Baguio during the Yuletide holidays has also contributed to air pollution affecting countless motorists and commuters. Recent studies show that air pollution not only exacerbates children’s asthma but also may actually cause asthma in otherwise healthy children. -- Redjie Cawis
Families benefit from portable water supply projects of DILG
PENRO guards on alert vs claimants of Puguis forest
Rescued hawk eagle still weak, according to DENR
Env’t–friendly ore processing plant seen operational in 2017
Dep’t of Agriculture recognizes regional Gawad Saka winners
Grp lauds phase–out of paints with lead
Anti–graffiti TF in need of volunteers
4Ps recipients take livelihood training
CAR coffee groups are expo standouts
DENR secretary creates task force on indigenous peoples
Health
AIDING TYPHOON VICTIMS -- The Cordillera Civil Service family led by Asst. Regional Dir. Cornella Rillera and Dir. Ruben Wacas donated more than P23,000 worth of new blankets that were donated in a two-day reach out program to victims of Super Typhoon Lawin in Barangay Sucbut, Pinukpuk, Kalinga and Conner, Apayao recently. Other items donated by the CSC-CAR family were used clothing, baby’s clothes, bed sheets, towels, stuffed toys, bags, shoes and soaps, among other things.
-- Contributed photo
First firecracker–related injury recorded in Abra
Samaritans provide for boy’s dialysis treatment
DOST to deploy telemedical devices to isolated villages
Good governance cited for Tublay’s nutrition award
BFP sets rules on permit renewal
Bontoc LGU honors 2016 best workers
Media, DTI partner for e–presyo advocacy
Volunteers recognized in PCAF’s yearend event
Life
SERVICE FROM THE HEART -- Gwyneth Kimbes (extreme left-seated) donated a wheelchair while the Rotary Club of Baguio Summer Capital led by its president Rommel Alcid donated school supplies to school children of Sitio Lusod, Barangay Tinongdan, Itogon, Benguet. The group walked for several hours to reach the village.
-- Contributed photo
DILG urges Pinoys to look up to Rizal
Renowned Baguio artist gives back thru family portraits
Volunteers to build community art space from old theater needed
JHMC gender & development photo contest winners named
Son of construction worker chosen as lucky Christmas baby
Groups share to less privileged Abrenians
CCVES school building unveiled
PH culture showcased at La Navidena Feria Internacional
Business
FRUITS THAT BRING LUCK -- Round fruits sell like hotcakes during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, owing to Chinese belief that round fruits on the table on New Year’s day bring luck and prosperity. Residents and visitors alike buy from enterprising vendors along Loakan Road in Baguio.
-- Redjie Cawis
PHL, Cambodia ink tourism agreement
Gov‘t more open’ to RCEP trade contract
Alcohol, tobacco most pricey items in CAR for Nov 2016
DOE intensifies info, education drive on efficient power use
DOST accomplishes 124 SETUP projects, overshoots 2016 goal
Itogon richer by almost P30 M through Philex RPT payment
Master tourism development plan for Baguio in the works
RP earns P10 B in Dubai seafood trade
Open market at Block 4 nixed
DA seeks 2–year extension of quantitative restriction for rice
Sports
TRAINING WITH THE BEST -- Football athletes from Baguio, who have won in regional events, train with members of the La Salle Greenhills Junior Squad at the Athletic Bowl as part of the training camp of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines training camp in this mountain resort.
-- Redjie Cawis
Igorot karateka supports patients in homecoming
Benguet honors bemedalled wrestler from Buguias town
Folayang bout with Pang #Best Fight of the year
Benguet adopted boxer stops Indonesia fighter
Team Malaya readies events
Geje’s stoppage ranked best KO
 
This Week Front Page
January 1, 2017 Issue
