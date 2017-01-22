Baguio Midland Courier

A Benguet court has denied the motion to dismiss a civil case filed against former police chief Alan Purisima, Police Director Getulio Napeñas and three other Army officials by the family of the late Special Action Force trooper, S/Insp.Gednat Tabdi, for alleged neglect of duty.
CONFIDENTLY BEAUTIFUL -- Twenty-eight of 86 candidates of Miss Universe 2016, including Miss New Zealand Tania Dawson (inset), whose mother is a Baguio girl, and reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach receive a warm welcome from cadets of the Philippine Military Academy and thousands of Baguio residents and visitors who watched the parade from Session Road to Baguio Country Club. In the float are (from left) Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa, Miss Norway Christina Waage, Miss Guam Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic, Miss Canada Siera Bearchell, and Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter. The 65th coronation night in Manila is on Jan. 30. -- Harley Palangchao / Ofelia Empian
The injured hawk eagle that was earlier turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera gets a second lease on life through the care of a future animal doctor, who saved it from eventual euthanasia.
Baguio’s reputation as a peaceful highly urbanized city has been bolstered in the international stage with no untoward incident happening during the 24-hour stay of candidates of Miss Universe 2017 beginning Jan. 18.
An indigenous peoples organization is taking the lead role in not giving consent to the proposed 52-megawatt Kabayan 2 hydro project in Kabayan, Benguet.
CITY’S TWO-STAR GENERAL -- Baguio boy Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan, chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations was promoted to two-star general rank by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in simple rites at the Rizal Hall of Malacañang on Jan. 19. Cascolan, who was with (from left) his sister-in-law Lisa Demigilio, wife Amelia, and son Jiro, joined 74 other police generals who were promoted to star-rank. -- Toti Navales/PNP
CORDILLERAN HERO -- The remains of Army Maj. Clinton Longbas Capio, who was killed in action during a nine-hour gun battle with the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan on Jan. 12, was airlifted to Baguio for a two-day wake at the Wesleyan Church along Rimando Road in Baguio last week. Friends and families condoled with his family including officials led by Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan (inset). Capio, a native of Amlimay, Buguias, Benguet and a resident of Gibraltar, Baguio City, was laid to rest on Jan. 20 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.
BEST MUNICIPAL DRRMC -- The municipality of Tublay, Benguet officials headed by Mayor Armando Lauro (4th from l) receives the plaque of recognition as the Best DRRM implementer in the municipality (fourth to sixth class category) from Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officials led by Office of the Civil Defense-CAR Dir. Alex Uy (2nd l) and guest speaker OCD Deputy for Administration ASec. Toby Purisima (3rd l). La Trinidad, Benguet was recognized as the Best Municipal DRRM (first to third class category). The two local DRRMCs who were honored during the regional Gawad Kalasag awards night at the CAP Trade and Cultural Center in Camp John Hay on Jan. 18 are finalists in the national search. -- Lito Dar
FREE DIALYSIS -- The Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club and the Philippine Information Agency-Cordillera started a regionwide signature campaign to rally public support in urging the government to subsidize free dialysis treatment for all kidney patients undergoing the costly blood-cleansing procedure nationwide during the Kapihan sa Baguio forum at the PIA-CAR grounds last week. Here, patients and supporters call the support of the different government agencies and official for the nationwide campaign for free dialysis. -- Redjie Cawis
CORDILLERA FASHION -- Miss Universe 2016 candidates look confidently beautiful in their export-quality handwoven shawls by Narda’s Weaving, which were given to them as a special token during their provincial leg in Baguio on Jan. 18. The 65th Miss Universe coronation night will be held in Manila on Jan. 30. -- Harley Palangchao
COMMUNITY BIZ AREA -- The 900 square-meter portion of the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post will soon be converted into a community business center where various products from the municipality’s barangays will be displayed. The former occupants of the area were transferred to the main trading post while others were encouraged to move to the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center. -- Ofelia Empian
TO BE BACK IN ACTION -- Elementary and secondary athletes from the six provinces and two cities in the Cordillera will see action in different sports events when CARAA 2017 unfolds in Baguio from Feb. 4 to 8. Baguio is expected to defend the overall title for the nth time. -- HFP