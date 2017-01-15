Baguio Midland Courier

 \
Issue of January 15, 2017
     

Council not backing down on Panagbenga funds audit

The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. (BFFFI) will accede to the long-standing request of the city council for the group to submit a detailed accounting of funds relative to the holding of the annual Panagbenga Festival.

NEW SHEPHERD -- Cardinal Antonio Tagle (6th from left-front row), together with Catholic bishops, presents  the Most Rev. Victor B. Bendico (center) as the new shepherd of the close to 500,000 Catholic faithful in Baguio and Benguet following an episcopalian ordination and canonical possession rites officiated by the Most Rev. Jose Advincula of Metropolitan Archbishop of Capiz at the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral on Jan. 10. Msgr. Bendico, who succeeded Most. Rev. Carlito Cenzon, waves to the crowd in acknowledgement of the warm welcome he received from people from all walks of life. -- Harley Palangchao
Cordillera hospitality greets new Baguio Diocese bishop

Baguio boy gets PNP
2-star rank before 2020 retirement

Baguio’s own Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan has been promoted to two-star rank police general last week, making him one of the top police brasses in Camp Crame.

Catholic faithful welcomed the new bishop for Baguio and Benguet with the customary warmth of a Cordilleran hospitality.
Free toll at Halsema & Kennon Rd reinforced

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Benguet has passed a resolution supporting the bills filed by Mountain Province representative Maximo Dalog Sr. that seek to end the collection of toll fees along Kennon Road and Baguio-Bontoc Road.
 
765,000 of 1.7 M folk in CAR are employed

Cordillera ’s employment rate was pegged at 95.6 percent equivalent to 765,000 employed persons as of January 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority, reported.
 
Council backs campaign for free dialysis
A week into its scheduled launch on Jan. 17, the media-led signature campaign to rally the public in urging the government to provide free dialysis treatment for all kidney patients received a startup from the city council.
City
PRELUDE TO SPRING FESTIVAL -- Members of the Spring Festival executive committee led by chairperson Peter Ng and adviser Kane Chanbonpin present a red rooster as a token to Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Rep. Marquez Go during the launching of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival at the City Hall grounds on Monday.
-- Bong Cayabyab
Dads caution on closing some roads for Flower Fest events
Year of Rooster forecasts shared
Local culture must be basis of Malcolm’s heritage declaration
Mayors urged anew to help in government’s war on drugs
Mayor cancels classes on Jan 18 citywide
Second Korean Wave Festival scheduled at UC on Jan 27
City joins Nat’l Bible Week set Jan 23–29
Region
WARM RECEPTION -- The Most Rev. Victor Bendico, the new bishop of the Baguio Diocese, was warmly welcomed by officials of Baguio and Benguet before the Episcopalian ordination and canonical possession held at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 10. Flanking the bishop are (from l) Kapangan, Benguet Mayor Manny Fermin, City Vice Mayor Edison Bilog, City Mayor Mauricio Domogan, City Rep. Mark Go, Benguet Rep. Ronald Cosalan, Benguet Vice Gov. Florence Tingbaoen, and Benguet Gov. Crescensio Pacalso.
-- Harley Palangchao
World Bank–funded projects UCRIS, WAIS get extension
Schoolchildren in SNAP’s host communities receive goodies
6 fishermen using poisonous substance nabbed in Sablan
Unlicensed firearms surrendered to 77th IB
Farmer from Tabuk City wins TOFARM
MP DRRMO lauded for zero Lawin casualties
MP schools get new buildings
Environment
RETALIATION -- For parking in a designated garbage collection site at Gibraltar barangay, the owner of this private vehicle has to wait for the garbage to be collected by a dump truck before he or she can move the vehicle. The Baguio police and City Hall have launched citywide efforts to stop obstruction along barangay, city, and national roads.
-- Redjie Cawis
Treasure hunter of BCC ‘gold’ to face city council
‘Managed forest’ principle a focus in innovative building
2017 Strawberry Festival to feature non–motorized floats
Probe on tree cutting at Malcolm Square begins
DENR, LT, claimants agree to status quo over Puguis
DENR bats for bamboo prod’n
Guidelines on use of Malcolm Square out
EMB says equipment purchases are legal
Health
CHARTING NATIONAL HEALTH AGENDA -- Health Sec. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial has outlined some of the key targets and long-term plan stipulated in the Philippine Health Agenda under the Duterte administration. Ubial, who was joined by DOH-Cordillera Dir. Lakshmi Legaspi in a press conference, graced the three-day 2nd national meeting of the department at the Baguio Country Club last week. -- Carlito Dar
Progress of underfed kids in CAR noted after feeding project
Autism awareness week on Jan 16–20
Orphans of mom who lost fight with kidney ailment get help
Policies banning sale of junk food in schools need more teeth
Duterte orders full execution of reproductive health programs
Zonta Club stages run for women’s health
Households reminded on fire safety measures
19 barangays remain in drug watchlist
DILG launches MASA MASID drive in Abra
Life
VISIONARY -- Pugo, La Union Mayor Precy Martin (2nd from l), a true blue Igorota, is joined by La Union 2nd District Rep. Sandra Eriguel, La Union Gov. Pacoy Ortega, and Vini Nola Ortega during the ribbon cutting rite of the agri trade fair of the Tinungbo Festival, a brainchild of the lady mayor and members of the municipal council. The major events will be featured from Jan. 20 to 22. -- Contributed photo
Igorot mayor pioneers Tinungbo Festival in Pugo
Chinese community introduces ‘new’ food for Lunar New Year
Mural immortalizes CICM missionaries
BSU student organization pools fund source for peers in need
Museo Kordilyera to open at UP Baguio with 3 exhibits on Jan 31
Marriage week in city proposed
Business
EXPORT-QUALITY -- Twenty-year-old Baguio lass Heidi Apil displays a sample of a hand-woven shawl and poncho made by Narda’s Weaving. Miss Universe candidates will use the items with intricate designs during their visit to Baguio on Jan. 18.
-- Redjie Cawis
Japan to infuse ¥1 trillion to boost PH development
Flower vendors receive grant
CDA, DA sign deal to promote coops to fisherfolk, farmers
GSIS releases P185 M worth cash benefit for members
Mountain Province hits 100% revenue collection
Frost brings slight damage to veggies
Sports
VYING FOR BBEAL TITLE -- The University of the Cordilleras led by their men’s basketball squad are vying to clinch the overall title of the Baguio-Benguet Educational Athletic League Season 30 after topping phase 1 of the biggest collegiate sports league in the region. -- HFP
Jaguars aim for overall BBEAL Season 30 crown
Garden Theater’s renovation as sports hub on the works
Untallied sports affect FIDE rating of Haridas
City commends 2 more Baguio pride in sports
Takbo Amianan reset to March
Pinoys eye win in ONE Jakarta
 
