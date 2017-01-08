Baguio Midland Courier

Issue of January 8, 2017
     

NEWS
City
Region
Benguet
Environment
Health
Life
Business
Sports
 
OPINION
Editorial
Baguio Heritage Foundation
Charivaried
Circumstantially Factual
City Council
Ethnos Ibaloi
G-String
Labor Frontier
Opposite Connection
Overview
Turo-Tour
Feature
 
OTHER SECTIONS
Week's Mail
Speaking Out
Animated Me
True or False
Snapshots
OpEd Cartoon
Plus Juan
Obituaries
2016
Panagbenga Flower Festival
 
Other Links:


Firecracker injuries in CAR decreases by 67%

Cases of firecracker-related injuries have decreased during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the Cordillera, but incidents of indiscriminate firing remained.

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL -- Most Rev. Bishop Carlito Cenzon, C.I.C.M., D.D. (seated, center), turns emotional as throngs of devotees approach him to express gratitude for serving the Baguio Diocese for the past 14 years. The 77-year-old prelate celebrated his final Eucharistic mass at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 5 along with priests from various churches of the diocese. The retired bishop, who has served the church for 50 years, is a known advocate of preservation of the environment and against social ills. His successor, Bishop Victor Bendico, will be ordained and installed at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 10. -- Harley Palangchao
Relief of traffic cop irks leaders, citizens

Crusade to make dialysis free to start in Cordillera

The drive that seeks to petition the government to make hemodialysis service in state-run hospitals and health facilities free of charge is being bolstered.

A letter to Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa questioning the transfer of Baguio traffic police SPO3 Alberto Tadeo has been withheld.
P450-M UCRIS project contractors terminated

The National Irrigation Administration has approved the termination of the contractors of the ongoing rehabilitation of the World Bank-funded project Upper Chico River Irrigation System (UCRIS) in Kalinga worth P450 million.
 
Council okays P1.77B Baguio budget for 2017

City officials are starting the year right.
 
City
GETTING INTO DETAILS -- Mayor Mauricio Domogan met with SPO3 Alberto Tadeo (left) and S/Supt. Ramil Saculles, Baguio City Police Office acting director, at City Hall several days after the former was transferred from the Traffic Management Branch of BCPO to Apayao following an incident with the driver of a ranking police officer assigned at Camp Bado Dangwa. The mayor has sought an audience with the concerned police officer and PRO-Cor Director, C/Supt. Elmer Sarona.
-- Ryan Mangusan
BCPO releases traffic plan for Ms Universe candidates’ visit
City government resets BIBAK structures demolition anew
Multiple sources seen to boost revenue generation of city
Probe ordered on sports–related issues
CSC exam application deadline extended
Officials told to mend ways for better 2017
Region
NEW RPOC CHAIR -- DILG Regional Director Marlo Iringan hands over the appointment of Mayor Mauricio Domogan as chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council-Cordillera. The appointment was signed by Interior and Local Government Sec. Ismael Sueno and approved by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. The Baguio mayor’s first meeting as RPOC chair will be at the end of the month in Ifugao. -- Ryan Mangusan
Duterte approves Domogan to lead CAR’s peace & order body
19 fires recorded in Dec 2016, highest in the Cordillera – BFP
5 CAR provinces drug free due to arrest of wanted suspects
CSC bares results, opens next exam
P1.5 M grant up for best research journals
DSWD Sec praises groups in ‘Nina \ aid
CHED releases own FOI manual version
Solemnizing officers urged to get license
Environment
ENVIRONMENTAL LEADER -- Bishop Carlito Cenzon receives from Baguio officials led by Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog the resolution expressing the city’s gratitude for his devoted service to the city and its constituents during the Paalam-Salamat Program at the Out Lady of Atonement Baguio Cathedral last week. The bishop has been constantly in the forefront of community protests against morally and environmentally destructive activities in the city and its environs. Also in the photo are councilors Mylen Yaranon and Joel Alangsab. -- Redjie Cawis
La Trinidad’s sanitary landfill ready for use by month’s end
PPI partner firm recognized anew for its energy efficiency
City mulls putting garbage bins back in main streets & parks
Urban gardening contest on
Use of 2 ERS machines beneficial for city
Mining pit to turn into sustainable ESL
DA to develop database for small–scale irrigation projects
DILG provides P101 M aid to former rebels
Firm to buy city’s compost fertilizer
Health
FOR HEALTHIER LIFE -- With its aim to become a smoke-free municipality, the capital town of La Trinidad, Benguet has started the full implementation of its anti-smoking ordinance at the beginning of the year with violators already being caught. Constant information dissemination campaign is conducted to remind residents and visitors of the new policy.
-- Ofelia Empian
Patient succumbs to kidney illness
DOH reports 39 percent increase of typhoid cases
4,000 shirts given to residents of MP
Dengue cases in CAR drop by 2%
2,834 elderly receive pension from DSWD
Kalinga allots P17.6 M for PHIC members
DOH reminds about cold weather diseases
La Trinidad’s smoking ban takes effect, IEC ongoing
Ifugao teacher seeks help for expensive chemotherapy
Life
REVIVING GARDEN THEATER -- A big hit in the 70s as a cinema in Baguio, Garden Theater is now being revived by volunteers from the city led by local artists who envision to transform the facility into a shared space for artists as well as a sports training area for local athletes.
-- Ofelia Empian
Retired bishop continues to dream of a better Baguio
Free dance workshop slated
Abra educator is finalist in Global Teacher Prize
800 students benefit from city’s mobile book program
PRC sets date for filing of application for LET
Dream, travel–inspired works to be exhibited
Business
EARLY BIRDS -- Senior citizens were among the early taxpayers who trooped to City Hall on the first day of official business for 2017. A separate lane was allotted to make transactions easy for elders and persons with disabilities.
-- Harley Palangchao
Livestock production high in first quarter of 2016
Ceramic filter producers in MP to undergo final training
Builders expo set at Baguio Convention Center, Jan 12–14
2 sitios adopt odorless tech in raising hogs
TESDA programs open for application in city
SPES listing opens Jan 16
Sports
FIGHTER OF THE YEAR -- Baguio’s own Eduard Folayang has been named by ONE Championship as the “Fighter of the Year” of the biggest MMA promotions in Asia. Folayang is the reigning ONE lightweight world champion. -- ONE photo
Folayang named as 2016 ONE Fighter of the Year
Sanitary Camp bags crown in SBP–Lawana Cup Season 7
Haridas pockets gold in Jolimark HK chess
FIST eyes crowning 1st title holder in 2017
Ex–UFC fighter scouts for Cordillera athletes
Group fosters values thru sports
 
Baguio Midland Courier
Sunday Race
 
Typhoon Lawin
In Pictures
 
This Week Front Page
January 8, 2017 Issue
This site has been viewed 03422411 times

107th Baguio Charter Day Anniversary Advertisers
Medline International Training Institute
Grab
PLDT
SiTEL
Baguio Country Club
Benguet Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Congressman Mark O. Go
Congressman Ronald M. Cosalan
Department of Agriculture – CAR
Department of Health – CAR
Department of Tourism – CAR
Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan
Philex Mining Corporation
Philippine Veterans Bank
Pines City Colleges
PUGO Adventure
Saint Louis University
Sangguniang Panlungsond
University of Baguio
ABC360
Assumption Medical Diagnostic Center
Baguio Center Mall
Baguio Heart and Lung Diagnostic Center, Inc.
Baguio Water District
Benguet State University
Congressman Maximo B. Dalog
Cordillera Kidney Specialists, Inc.
Curamed Pharmacy
Department of Budget and Management– CAR
Department of Environment and Natural Resources – CAR
Department of Trade and Industry – CAR
Dreamforce Review and Training Center
Fabulo Beauty and Image Salon
Far East Pacific Commercial
Filipino–Japanese Foundation of Northern Luzon, Inc.
GMS Technology
Gov. Bonifacio C. Lacwasan, Jr.
La Funeraria Paz, Inc.
MMS Development Training Center
Mother Earth Deli Basket
Municipality of La Trinidad
Narda’s
New Media Services
NIIT
OWWA – CAR
Philippine Science High School – CAR Campus
Philippines National Police
Rianella Printing Press
The Manor
The Regional Development Council – CAR
Toni Vanilli Enterprise
Toni Vanilli Enterprise
Home | About Us | Editorial Policy | Contact Us  
News | Opinion | Snapshots | Week's Mail | Obituaries  
Copyright © 2007-2015. All Rights Reserved. baguiomidlandcourier.com.ph