Baguio Midland Courier

|Raps readied vs suspects in fatal Baguio drug bust
|
Aside from violation of the anti-illegal drugs law, frustrated homicide and murder charges will be filed against the two suspects arrested in a buy-bust operation resulting to the death of a City Hall employee who was caught in crossfire in Baguio last week.
|
|
|
|KUNG HEI FAT CHOI -- People from all walks of life join the Filipino-Chinese community in Baguio and Benguet in ushering the Chinese New Year with the traditional dragon dance that greeted the crowd who lined up along the central business district in Baguio to be part of the grand parade on Friday. The Chinese New Year, also called Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 28 and will end on Feb. 15, 2018, with 2017 celebrated as the Year of the Rooster, according to the Chinese Zodiac. Rooster is said to be the epitome of fidelity, punctuality, etermination, and compassion.
-- Ofelia Empian
|
|
|
|
A scholarship worth P220,000 and a possible starting basic salary up to P1.7 million a year has been awarded to a 30-year-old taxi driver in Baguio for his honesty.
|No Lito Camo songs will be allowed during the Panagbenga street dancing on Feb. 25.
|The demolition of the illegal structures at the Bibak lot along Harrison was halted – again.
|
|
|In their continuing quest for answers, the widows of the Special Action Forces in the Cordillera echoed their sentiment to President Rodrigo Duterte when they met on Jan. 24.
|
|
|City
|
|
CHINESE CONSUL VISIT -- Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan warmly receives Honorable Wang Jianqun, Consul and Head of Post of the Peoples Republic of China Consular Office in Laoag City along with her entourage, during the latter’s courtesy call at the Mayor’s Office. The consul is in Baguio for the city’s celebration of the Lunar New Year.
-- Ryan Mangusan
|
|Region
|
|
JUVENILE JUSTICE -- Government officials, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders composing the Child Rights Network are calling the public to support the move to stop attempts to amend Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, in order to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to nine years old during a press conference in Baguio City last week.
-- Redjie Cawis
|
|Environment
|
|
GREEN ADVOCATES -- Members of the Inspirational Women of the Cordilleras, DOT-CAR Director Marie Venus Tan and Soledad Go, together with Irisan PB Thomas Dumalti and Margaret Tolero, president of the senior citizens community of Irisan, plant margarita flowers along the Quirino Highway to give a sense of arrival to tourists coming into the city. The activity is part of the DOT-CAR’s RevBloom, a tourism redevelopment campaign that aims to beautify the city and the whole of Cordillera.
-- Contributed photo
|
|Health
|
|
PARTNERS FOR HEALTH -- Department of Health officials led by USec. Gerardo Bayuga and USec. Germinigildo Valle (4th and 5th from l) including partners from the government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency delegates headed by JICA Senior Representative Takahiro Morita (7th from l) pose with the signature sign of President Rodrigo Duterte as they assure the sustainability of health services and programs for all Filipinos under the Duterte administration during the national dissemination forum in Baguio City last week.
-- Redjie Cawis
|
|Life
|
|
TINUNGBO FESTIVAL SHOWDOWN -- Students from six secondary schools in Pugo, La Union competed in the street dancing and cultural showdown of the first ever Tinungbo Festival, a brainchild of local officials led by Igorot Mayor Precy Martin. The Pugo Catholic School won as champion and will be performing in the 2017 Panagbenga Festival.
-- Harley Palangchao
|
|Business
|
|
SPECIAL LANE -- The City Treasurer’s Office has designated a special lane for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities availing of community tax certificate and even those transacting business permits to give them priority in their transactions.
-- Harley Palangchao
|
|Sports
|
|
READY FOR ANYONE -- ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang is prepared for his first title defense when Asia’s biggest MMA promotion returns to Manila in April this year. The winner between Ev Ting of Malaysia and Kamal Shalorus of Iran is a potential contender for the title bout. -- ONE photo
|
|
|
|