Baguio Midland Courier

Issue of January 22, 2017
     

RTC junks plea to dismiss case filed by slain SAF kin

A Benguet court has denied the motion to dismiss a civil case filed against former police chief Alan Purisima, Police Director Getulio Napeñas and three other Army officials by the family of the late Special Action Force trooper, S/Insp.Gednat Tabdi, for alleged neglect of duty.

CONFIDENTLY BEAUTIFUL  -- Twenty-eight of 86 candidates of Miss Universe 2016, including Miss New Zealand Tania Dawson (inset), whose mother is a Baguio girl, and reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach receive a warm welcome from cadets of the Philippine Military Academy and thousands of Baguio residents and visitors who watched the parade from Session Road to Baguio Country Club. In the float are (from left) Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa, Miss Norway Christina Waage, Miss Guam Muneka Joy Cruz Taisipic, Miss Canada Siera Bearchell, and Miss US Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter. The 65th coronation night in Manila is on Jan. 30.
-- Harley Palangchao / Ofelia Empian
Miss Universe peaceful visit bolsters int’l image for city

BSU veterinary student helps injured hawk eagle recover

The injured hawk eagle that was earlier turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera gets a second lease on life through the care of a future animal doctor, who saved it from eventual euthanasia.

Baguio’s reputation as a peaceful highly urbanized city has been bolstered in the international stage with no untoward incident happening during the 24-hour stay of candidates of Miss Universe 2017 beginning Jan. 18.
Treasure hunter needs city consent despite permit

The permit issued by the National Museum for treasure hunting at the Baguio Convention Center does not give the permit holder blanket authority.
 
Kabayan IPs reject 52-MW hydro project

An indigenous peoples organization is taking the lead role in not giving consent to the proposed 52-megawatt Kabayan 2 hydro project in Kabayan, Benguet.
 
City
CITY’S TWO-STAR GENERAL -- Baguio boy Camilo Pancratius Pascua Cascolan, chief of the PNP Directorate for Operations was promoted to two-star general rank by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in simple rites at the Rizal Hall of Malacañang on Jan. 19. Cascolan, who was with (from left) his sister-in-law Lisa Demigilio, wife Amelia, and son Jiro, joined 74 other police generals who were promoted to star-rank. -- Toti Navales/PNP
Sept 3 as Victory Day holiday in Baguio proposed thru bill
Baguio gov’t offices among top agencies complained in hotline
Dads okay closure of roads for Panagbenga
Odd–even scheme for private cars on trial
Datuin proposes LGU P4 code
DOLE urges institutionalizing PESO in all CAR local gov’ts
Contractor’s license renewal is now online this 2017–2018
Region
CORDILLERAN HERO -- The remains of Army Maj. Clinton Longbas Capio, who was killed in action during a nine-hour gun battle with the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan on Jan. 12, was airlifted to Baguio for a two-day wake at the Wesleyan Church along Rimando Road in Baguio last week. Friends and families condoled with his family including officials led by Baguio Mayor Mauricio Domogan (inset). Capio, a native of Amlimay, Buguias, Benguet and a resident of Gibraltar, Baguio City, was laid to rest on Jan. 20 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.
-- Ralph Altiyen /
Ryan Mangusan
Slain Igorot SAF trooper given full honors, laid to rest
CSC hopes to sustain CAR’s feat in nat’l Honor Awards Program
Philex grants P2 M for Itogon agri high school
Town to adopt local anti–bullying edict
Tadian completes 7 village projects
Environment
BEST MUNICIPAL DRRMC -- The municipality of Tublay, Benguet officials headed by Mayor Armando Lauro (4th from l) receives the plaque of recognition as the Best DRRM implementer in the municipality (fourth to sixth class category) from Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officials led by Office of the Civil Defense-CAR Dir. Alex Uy (2nd l) and guest speaker OCD Deputy for Administration ASec. Toby Purisima (3rd l). La Trinidad, Benguet was recognized as the Best Municipal DRRM (first to third class category). The two local DRRMCs who were honored during the regional Gawad Kalasag awards night at the CAP Trade and Cultural Center in Camp John Hay on Jan. 18 are finalists in the national search. -- Lito Dar
OCD–CAR honors 2016 Gawad Kalasag awardees, partners
Revisions in proposed ban on the use of plastic bags needed
Joint effort needed to solve water shortage
LT officials vow: Destinations should be for locals, tourists
Illegal logging in Buguias averted
Plastics banned in Abra hospital
DENR–CAR recognized in Gawad Kalasag rites
CHARMP2 conducts scale–up orientation
Health
FREE DIALYSIS -- The Baguio Correspondents and Broadcasters Club and the Philippine Information Agency-Cordillera started a regionwide signature campaign to rally public support in urging the government to subsidize free dialysis treatment for all kidney patients undergoing the costly blood-cleansing procedure nationwide during the Kapihan sa Baguio forum at the PIA-CAR grounds last week. Here, patients and supporters call the support of the different government agencies and official for the nationwide campaign for free dialysis. -- Redjie Cawis
Campaign to make dialysis free receives positive feedback
DA, DSWD’s rice production scheme to cut cost, raise yield
Youth’s active involvement in local DRRM efforts urged
Kiangan pushes ‘Iwas disgrasya’ in LACAP
BGH as priority in water supply, pressed
Kalinga to deploy health workers
Moves lowering age of criminal liability deemed cruel, unjust
Life
CORDILLERA FASHION -- Miss Universe 2016 candidates look confidently beautiful in their export-quality handwoven shawls by Narda’s Weaving, which were given to them as a special token during their provincial leg in Baguio on Jan. 18. The 65th Miss Universe coronation night will be held in Manila on Jan. 30. 
-- Harley Palangchao
Benefit concert for Mankayan fire victims set on January 28
DA donates brown heirloom rice to less fortunate groups
Kalinga’s advocate of peaceful tribal conflict resolution feted
City hosts 20 South Korean students in exchange program
P1 M up for grabs in Pag–IBIG raffle
CREBA Baguio elects new officers
MPSPC gears for celebration of 25th charter anniversary
Tadian boosts ties between coops & LGU
Business
COMMUNITY BIZ AREA -- The 900 square-meter portion of the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post will soon be converted into a community business center where various products from the municipality’s barangays will be displayed. The former occupants of the area were transferred to the main trading post while others were encouraged to move to the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center.
-- Ofelia Empian
Folks suggest assessment of Ms U impact on city tourism
Duterte asked to order BCDA to comply with 19 conditions
CAR clients to benefit more from Clark Airport upgrade
New JHMC president vows to carry on John Hay’s growth
Night market in LT mulled
DTI launches e–Presyo in Ifugao
DOLE expands ban on child labor in farms
Probe sought on false price hike of vegges
PSA to conduct agri labor force survey
Sports
TO BE BACK IN ACTION -- Elementary and secondary athletes from the six provinces and two cities in the Cordillera will see action in different sports events when CARAA 2017 unfolds in Baguio from Feb. 4 to 8. Baguio is expected to defend the overall title for the nth time. -- HFP
CARAA 2017 unfolds in Baguio from Feb 4 to 8
Dayangadang wins fight in Thailand FC
Run for wellness slated Jan 29
Council praises Muay Thai athletes, coaches for victory
Iniong’s camp negotiates with ONE Championship
Pilipinas Akyathlon in Itogon set Feb 5
 
January 22, 2017 Issue
January 22, 2017 Issue
