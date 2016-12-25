Baguio Midland Courier

Leaders of the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group has asked Mayor Mauricio Domogan not to grant new or renew mayor’s permits for the operation of an e-bingo in Baguio.
MISA DE GALLO -- Christian faithful join millions worldwide in attending dawn masses, a religious practice that dates back to the olden times, in various churches like the Baguio Cathedral. A Filipino prelate has reminded the faithful that completing the nine-day dawn masses from Dec. 16 to 24 aims to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and spiritually prepare Catholics for the celebration of Christmas Day, not for their wishes to be granted. -- Harley Palangchao
The city council will invite members of the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) anew to its Jan. 9, 2017 session to shed light on the Commission on Audit observations on the operation of the Panagbenga Festival.
The town of Tublay in Benguet has gained another leaf to its merited laurels when its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Abner Lawangen was conferred the Dangal ng Bayan award by President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang, recently.
The Baguio City Police Office is tracking one of the possible suspects in the brutal killing of a 16-year-old student of Pines City National High School.
MODEL OFFICE -- City Social Welfare and Development Officer Betty Fangasan and her staff present to Mayor Mauricio Domogan, Rep. Mark Go, and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog the trophy signed by DSWD-CAR Dir. Janet P. Armas, which they received as the Model Local Social Welfare and Development Office in the Cordillera during the Maagap at Mapagkalingang Serbisyo Awards last Dec. 1. -- Bong Cayabyab
CHAMPIONING AUTONOMY -- Cordillera officials got the support of Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza in line with the region’s quest for an autonomous region in the northern highlands when the Cordillera Regional Development Council and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process convened a meeting in Manila on Nov. 28.
HOT FOREST PRODUCTS -- Police and environment agency operatives seized P50,000 worth of illegally cut narra flitches and pine lumber from two suspects during an operation in Calanasan, Apayao. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the police have intensified their anti-illegal logging operations in the Cordillera. -- PRO-Cor photo
NUTRITION CHAMPIONS -- The local governments of Baguio and Benguet were honored as Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition or CROWN awardees during awards rites at the Philippine International Convention Center, recently. Benguet Gov. Crescensio Pacalso, Baguio City Health Officer Rowena Galpo, and Ryan Mangusan representing Mayor Mauricio Domogan received the award, which is conferred to a municipality, city or province that has been adjudged by an inter-agency evaluation team as outstanding in the region in the implementation of their nutrition action plans for three consecutive years. -- Contributed photo
COMMUNITY-DRIVEN EVENT-- The first ever Artisans Weekend held on Dec. 17 and 18 at the Scout Barrio grounds has brought back the real meaning of a community-driven event, as various homegrown craftsmen, businessmen, artists, and volunteers came together in the two-day event filled with activities for the whole family such as kids’ workshops on crafts and storytelling, and yoga and music sessions. -- Ofelia Empian
ALL SEASON -- Assorted flower varieties grown in Benguet and nearby provinces do not run out of supplies, as the production level remains stable despite the recent typhoons that hit the localities recently. The application of technology such as green houses ensure better yield. -- HFP
OVERALL CHAMPIONS, TOO -- Muay Thai athletes and coaches from Baguio led by Muay Thai Federation Baguio Chapter president Bryan Olod receive the overall champion trophy from Muay Thai Association of the Philippines Chair and president Gen. Lucas Managuelod during last week’s awarding rites of the 2016 Muay Thai National Championships held in Pasig City. -- Contributed photo