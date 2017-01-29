Baguio Midland Courier

 \
Issue of January 29, 2017
     

Raps readied vs suspects in fatal Baguio drug bust

Aside from violation of the anti-illegal drugs law, frustrated homicide and murder charges will be filed against the two suspects arrested in a buy-bust operation resulting to the death of a City Hall employee who was caught in crossfire in Baguio last week.
KUNG HEI FAT CHOI -- People from all walks of life join the Filipino-Chinese community in Baguio and Benguet in ushering the Chinese New Year with the traditional dragon dance that greeted the crowd who lined up along the central business district in Baguio to be part of the grand parade on Friday. The Chinese New Year, also called Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 28 and will end on Feb. 15, 2018, with 2017 celebrated as the Year of the Rooster, according to the Chinese Zodiac. Rooster is said to be the epitome of fidelity, punctuality, etermination, and compassion. 
-- Ofelia Empian
Child friendly festival street dance mandatory

Honest cabbie offered P220K schooling grant & future job
A scholarship worth P220,000 and a possible starting basic salary up to P1.7 million a year has been awarded to a 30-year-old taxi driver in Baguio for his honesty.
No Lito Camo songs will be allowed during the Panagbenga street dancing on Feb. 25.
 
Demolition at BIBAK suspended ‘til June 30
The demolition of the illegal structures at the Bibak lot along Harrison was halted – again.
 
SAF widows reiterate pleas to Duterte
In their continuing quest for answers, the widows of the Special Action Forces in the Cordillera echoed their sentiment to President Rodrigo Duterte when they met on Jan. 24.

 
 
City
CHINESE CONSUL VISIT -- Mayor Mauricio G. Domogan warmly receives Honorable Wang Jianqun, Consul and Head of Post of the Peoples Republic of China Consular Office in Laoag City along with her entourage, during the latter’s courtesy call at the Mayor’s Office. The consul is in Baguio for the city’s celebration of the Lunar New Year.
-- Ryan Mangusan
Domogan calls for sobriety on city traffic officer’s case
US envoy solidifies ties w/ visit to city, Benguet
Suspects in robbery–slay of bizman in forex trade nabbed
Mayor says Panagbenga best run thru public–private partnership
Council summons PAGCOR anew
City Barangay Affairs Office launches "mother of all searches"
Region
JUVENILE JUSTICE -- Government officials, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders composing the Child Rights Network are calling the public to support the move to stop attempts to amend Republic Act 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, in order to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility to nine years old during a press conference in Baguio City last week.
-- Redjie Cawis
UNICEF clarifies issues above juvenile justice law
More consultations needed for BLISTT ‘dev’t authority’
RDC–CAR adopts 2017 work plan
28,000 Lawin victims receive shelter aid
La Trinidad IPs approve 19–MW combined hydro power project
11 groups in Ifugao receive livelihood aid
Tabuk LGU allots P1M for CCTV cameras
5,000 slots open for training in Kalinga
101 ‘human resources for health’ hired for MP
Environment
GREEN ADVOCATES -- Members of the Inspirational Women of the Cordilleras, DOT-CAR Director Marie Venus Tan and Soledad Go, together with Irisan PB Thomas Dumalti and Margaret Tolero, president of the senior citizens community of Irisan, plant margarita flowers along the Quirino Highway to give a sense of arrival to tourists coming into the city. The activity is part of the DOT-CAR’s RevBloom, a tourism redevelopment campaign that aims to beautify the city and the whole of Cordillera.
-- Contributed photo
Citation tickets up for waste violators in LT starting Feb 1
Dad wants EMB’s official action on Baguio’s solid waste plan
Benguet backs transparency in mining
Final audit results of 30 mine companies released by Feb 2
DENR backs waterbird census to monitor endangered species
Kalinga steps up DRRM readiness
Health
PARTNERS FOR HEALTH -- Department of Health officials led by USec. Gerardo Bayuga and USec. Germinigildo Valle (4th and 5th from l) including partners from the government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency delegates headed  by  JICA Senior Representative Takahiro Morita (7th from l) pose with the signature sign of President Rodrigo Duterte as they assure the sustainability of health services and programs for all Filipinos under the Duterte administration during the national dissemination forum in Baguio City last week.
-- Redjie Cawis
Doctors say workers with hepatitis–B can’t be fired
DOH, nutri councils set agenda to curb malnutrition in Abra
Petition to make dialysis free earns 5,000 signatures
City gov’t commits to sustain help for PSUDs
Doc recaps dos and don’ts to avoid goiter
5–day med mission set in Lamut
Life
TINUNGBO FESTIVAL SHOWDOWN -- Students from six secondary schools in Pugo, La Union competed in the street dancing and cultural showdown of the first ever Tinungbo Festival, a brainchild of local officials led by Igorot Mayor Precy Martin. The Pugo Catholic School won as champion and will be performing in the 2017 Panagbenga Festival.
-- Harley Palangchao
Ms U candidates promote Cordillera fabric, weave
1st Tinungbo Festival brings prospects to LU town, residents
Reading program honors kids who are avid readers
Kalinga prepares for first Bodong Fest, anniversary
Networking, secret of effective ALS program
2016 Gawad Kalasag opens
Business
SPECIAL LANE -- The City Treasurer’s Office has designated a special lane for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities availing of community tax certificate and even those transacting business permits to give them priority in their transactions.
-- Harley Palangchao
Residents assess impact of Ms U bets’ visit to local economy
La Trinidad’s Coffee Festival in February to link stakeholders
PagIBIG urges members to get loyalty card, avail of discounts
Itogon mulls project for carabao breed dev’t
Kalinga gets more jobs & livelihood projects
Bauko farmers get 18M aid
Sports
READY FOR ANYONE -- ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang is prepared for his first title defense when Asia’s biggest MMA promotion returns to Manila in April this year. The winner between Ev Ting of Malaysia and Kamal Shalorus of Iran is a potential contender for the title bout. -- ONE photo
Folayang’s next opponent looms b/w Ting & Shalorus
Panagbenga football cup could lure over 80 teams
Anton is 3rd in Asian Karting Open Macau
Flower Festival sports competitions line up
Paralympic archer needs wheelchair to qualify
Akyathlon fun, responsible event
 
