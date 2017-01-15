Baguio Midland Courier

The Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. (BFFFI) will accede to the long-standing request of the city council for the group to submit a detailed accounting of funds relative to the holding of the annual Panagbenga Festival.
NEW SHEPHERD -- Cardinal Antonio Tagle (6th from left-front row), together with Catholic bishops, presents the Most Rev. Victor B. Bendico (center) as the new shepherd of the close to 500,000 Catholic faithful in Baguio and Benguet following an episcopalian ordination and canonical possession rites officiated by the Most Rev. Jose Advincula of Metropolitan Archbishop of Capiz at the Our Lady of the Atonement Cathedral on Jan. 10. Msgr. Bendico, who succeeded Most. Rev. Carlito Cenzon, waves to the crowd in acknowledgement of the warm welcome he received from people from all walks of life. -- Harley Palangchao
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Benguet has passed a resolution supporting the bills filed by Mountain Province representative Maximo Dalog Sr. that seek to end the collection of toll fees along Kennon Road and Baguio-Bontoc Road.
A week into its scheduled launch on Jan. 17, the media-led signature campaign to rally the public in urging the government to provide free dialysis treatment for all kidney patients received a startup from the city council.
PRELUDE TO SPRING FESTIVAL -- Members of the Spring Festival executive committee led by chairperson Peter Ng and adviser Kane Chanbonpin present a red rooster as a token to Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Rep. Marquez Go during the launching of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival at the City Hall grounds on Monday. -- Bong Cayabyab
WARM RECEPTION -- The Most Rev. Victor Bendico, the new bishop of the Baguio Diocese, was warmly welcomed by officials of Baguio and Benguet before the Episcopalian ordination and canonical possession held at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 10. Flanking the bishop are (from l) Kapangan, Benguet Mayor Manny Fermin, City Vice Mayor Edison Bilog, City Mayor Mauricio Domogan, City Rep. Mark Go, Benguet Rep. Ronald Cosalan, Benguet Vice Gov. Florence Tingbaoen, and Benguet Gov. Crescensio Pacalso.
RETALIATION -- For parking in a designated garbage collection site at Gibraltar barangay, the owner of this private vehicle has to wait for the garbage to be collected by a dump truck before he or she can move the vehicle. The Baguio police and City Hall have launched citywide efforts to stop obstruction along barangay, city, and national roads. -- Redjie Cawis
CHARTING NATIONAL HEALTH AGENDA -- Health Sec. Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial has outlined some of the key targets and long-term plan stipulated in the Philippine Health Agenda under the Duterte administration. Ubial, who was joined by DOH-Cordillera Dir. Lakshmi Legaspi in a press conference, graced the three-day 2nd national meeting of the department at the Baguio Country Club last week. -- Carlito Dar
VISIONARY -- Pugo, La Union Mayor Precy Martin (2nd from l), a true blue Igorota, is joined by La Union 2nd District Rep. Sandra Eriguel, La Union Gov. Pacoy Ortega, and Vini Nola Ortega during the ribbon cutting rite of the agri trade fair of the Tinungbo Festival, a brainchild of the lady mayor and members of the municipal council. The major events will be featured from Jan. 20 to 22. -- Contributed photo
EXPORT-QUALITY -- Twenty-year-old Baguio lass Heidi Apil displays a sample of a hand-woven shawl and poncho made by Narda’s Weaving. Miss Universe candidates will use the items with intricate designs during their visit to Baguio on Jan. 18. -- Redjie Cawis
VYING FOR BBEAL TITLE -- The University of the Cordilleras led by their men’s basketball squad are vying to clinch the overall title of the Baguio-Benguet Educational Athletic League Season 30 after topping phase 1 of the biggest collegiate sports league in the region. -- HFP