Baguio Midland Courier

GREEN ADVOCATES -- Members of the Inspirational Women of the Cordilleras, DOT-CAR Director Marie Venus Tan and Soledad Go, together with Irisan PB Thomas Dumalti and Margaret Tolero, president of the senior citizens community of Irisan, plant margarita flowers along the Quirino Highway to give a sense of arrival to tourists coming into the city. The activity is part of the DOT-CAR’s RevBloom, a tourism redevelopment campaign that aims to beautify the city and the whole of Cordillera.

-- Contributed photo