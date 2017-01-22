Baguio Midland Courier

BEST MUNICIPAL DRRMC -- The municipality of Tublay, Benguet officials headed by Mayor Armando Lauro (4th from l) receives the plaque of recognition as the Best DRRM implementer in the municipality (fourth to sixth class category) from Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officials led by Office of the Civil Defense-CAR Dir. Alex Uy (2nd l) and guest speaker OCD Deputy for Administration ASec. Toby Purisima (3rd l). La Trinidad, Benguet was recognized as the Best Municipal DRRM (first to third class category). The two local DRRMCs who were honored during the regional Gawad Kalasag awards night at the CAP Trade and Cultural Center in Camp John Hay on Jan. 18 are finalists in the national search. -- Lito Dar