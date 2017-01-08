Baguio Midland Courier

Cases of firecracker-related injuries have decreased during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the Cordillera, but incidents of indiscriminate firing remained.
EMOTIONAL FAREWELL -- Most Rev. Bishop Carlito Cenzon, C.I.C.M., D.D. (seated, center), turns emotional as throngs of devotees approach him to express gratitude for serving the Baguio Diocese for the past 14 years. The 77-year-old prelate celebrated his final Eucharistic mass at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 5 along with priests from various churches of the diocese. The retired bishop, who has served the church for 50 years, is a known advocate of preservation of the environment and against social ills. His successor, Bishop Victor Bendico, will be ordained and installed at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 10. -- Harley Palangchao
The National Irrigation Administration has approved the termination of the contractors of the ongoing rehabilitation of the World Bank-funded project Upper Chico River Irrigation System (UCRIS) in Kalinga worth P450 million.
GETTING INTO DETAILS -- Mayor Mauricio Domogan met with SPO3 Alberto Tadeo (left) and S/Supt. Ramil Saculles, Baguio City Police Office acting director, at City Hall several days after the former was transferred from the Traffic Management Branch of BCPO to Apayao following an incident with the driver of a ranking police officer assigned at Camp Bado Dangwa. The mayor has sought an audience with the concerned police officer and PRO-Cor Director, C/Supt. Elmer Sarona. -- Ryan Mangusan
NEW RPOC CHAIR -- DILG Regional Director Marlo Iringan hands over the appointment of Mayor Mauricio Domogan as chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council-Cordillera. The appointment was signed by Interior and Local Government Sec. Ismael Sueno and approved by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. The Baguio mayor’s first meeting as RPOC chair will be at the end of the month in Ifugao.
ENVIRONMENTAL LEADER -- Bishop Carlito Cenzon receives from Baguio officials led by Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog the resolution expressing the city’s gratitude for his devoted service to the city and its constituents during the Paalam-Salamat Program at the Out Lady of Atonement Baguio Cathedral last week. The bishop has been constantly in the forefront of community protests against morally and environmentally destructive activities in the city and its environs. Also in the photo are councilors Mylen Yaranon and Joel Alangsab. -- Redjie Cawis
FOR HEALTHIER LIFE -- With its aim to become a smoke-free municipality, the capital town of La Trinidad, Benguet has started the full implementation of its anti-smoking ordinance at the beginning of the year with violators already being caught. Constant information dissemination campaign is conducted to remind residents and visitors of the new policy. -- Ofelia Empian
REVIVING GARDEN THEATER -- A big hit in the 70s as a cinema in Baguio, Garden Theater is now being revived by volunteers from the city led by local artists who envision to transform the facility into a shared space for artists as well as a sports training area for local athletes. -- Ofelia Empian
EARLY BIRDS -- Senior citizens were among the early taxpayers who trooped to City Hall on the first day of official business for 2017. A separate lane was allotted to make transactions easy for elders and persons with disabilities. -- Harley Palangchao
FIGHTER OF THE YEAR -- Baguio’s own Eduard Folayang has been named by ONE Championship as the “Fighter of the Year” of the biggest MMA promotions in Asia. Folayang is the reigning ONE lightweight world champion. -- ONE photo