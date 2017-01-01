Baguio Midland Courier

Leaders of the Baguio-Benguet Ecumenical Group has asked Mayor Mauricio Domogan not to grant new or renew mayor’s permits for the operation of an e-bingo in Baguio.
RAZED -- The ruins of houses and establishments razed by a fire on the night of Dec. 22, 2016 in Poblacion, Mankayan, Benguet was photographed by social worker Rojohn Onangey the morning after the fire that displaced more than 300 individuals. Any form of assistance, especially cash and construction materials, will be greatly appreciated by the victims, including Rojohn’s family, and individuals to get back on their feet. The cause of fire has yet to be released by investigators.
Members of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) Advisory Board and their partners reached out to patients confined at the government-owned hospital in an effort to bring them the joy of the Yuletide season.
PNP AT YOUR SERVICE -- Children have a day full of fun after the Philippine National Police brought its PNP Chief Bato and PO1 Magalang mascots to lead the gift giving activity at the Rose Garden of Burnham Park in Baguio on Dec. 26. The Police Community Relations Group based in Camp Crame spearheaded the activity. -- PRO-Cor photo
ON ALERT -- The New Peoples Army remains on alert as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police expressed support to the suspension of government forces operations until Jan. 3. The NPA has commemorated the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines on Dec. 26, 2016. The National Democratic Front is now in peace talks with the Duterte government to end the longest Maoist-inspired rebellion in Asia.
SOURCE OF AIR POLLUTION -- The gridlock that lasted for hours in most parts of Baguio during the Yuletide holidays has also contributed to air pollution affecting countless motorists and commuters. Recent studies show that air pollution not only exacerbates children’s asthma but also may actually cause asthma in otherwise healthy children. -- Redjie Cawis
AIDING TYPHOON VICTIMS -- The Cordillera Civil Service family led by Asst. Regional Dir. Cornella Rillera and Dir. Ruben Wacas donated more than P23,000 worth of new blankets that were donated in a two-day reach out program to victims of Super Typhoon Lawin in Barangay Sucbut, Pinukpuk, Kalinga and Conner, Apayao recently. Other items donated by the CSC-CAR family were used clothing, baby’s clothes, bed sheets, towels, stuffed toys, bags, shoes and soaps, among other things. -- Contributed photo
SERVICE FROM THE HEART -- Gwyneth Kimbes (extreme left-seated) donated a wheelchair while the Rotary Club of Baguio Summer Capital led by its president Rommel Alcid donated school supplies to school children of Sitio Lusod, Barangay Tinongdan, Itogon, Benguet. The group walked for several hours to reach the village. -- Contributed photo
FRUITS THAT BRING LUCK -- Round fruits sell like hotcakes during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, owing to Chinese belief that round fruits on the table on New Year’s day bring luck and prosperity. Residents and visitors alike buy from enterprising vendors along Loakan Road in Baguio. -- Redjie Cawis
TRAINING WITH THE BEST -- Football athletes from Baguio, who have won in regional events, train with members of the La Salle Greenhills Junior Squad at the Athletic Bowl as part of the training camp of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines training camp in this mountain resort. -- Redjie Cawis