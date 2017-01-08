Baguio Midland Courier

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL -- Most Rev. Bishop Carlito Cenzon, C.I.C.M., D.D. (seated, center), turns emotional as throngs of devotees approach him to express gratitude for serving the Baguio Diocese for the past 14 years. The 77-year-old prelate celebrated his final Eucharistic mass at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 5 along with priests from various churches of the diocese. The retired bishop, who has served the church for 50 years, is a known advocate of preservation of the environment and against social ills. His successor, Bishop Victor Bendico, will be ordained and installed at the Baguio Cathedral on Jan. 10. -- Harley Palangchao